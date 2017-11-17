A first look at the long, long, long-awaited sequel to 2004's "The Incredibles" is coming Saturday.

Disney teased in a tweet Friday that "The Incredibles 2" is revealing something, likely a trailer, during ESPN's College GameDay event, which will start at 6 a.m. PT on the cable network.

Exactly when, however, is anyone's guess. The program starts at 6 a.m. PT, but the Texas vs. West Virginia college football game that's part of the event will kick off on ESPN at 9 a.m. PT. If the trailer debuts after kickoff, keep an eye out between commercial breaks for your next peek at baby Jack-Jack and his lovable superhero family.

While 14 years will have passed since the first animated film, Pixar Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter told IGN in July that the sequel will take place right after the original.

"The Incredibles 2" is expected to debut on June 15, 2018.