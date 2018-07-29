The Incredibles 2 is about to pass $1 billion at the box office

Disney

It makes you wonder why they took so long to make a sequel.

After an amazing opening run, and a sustained tail, The Incredibles 2 is now sitting at an estimate US$997 million in terms of its global box office take, taking US$574 million domestically in the United States and US$424 million internationally.

The Incredibles 2 has absolutely shattered expectations.

In the US, The Incredibles 2 is the highest grossing animated release of all time and is currently sitting ninth of all time in terms of domestic take.

Why? Well there appears to be a number of mitigating factors. The movie is good, according to most reviews, which has resulted in a long tail for audiences and solid word of mouth. Superheroes are hot right now and The Incredibles 2 is a movie parents can take their superhero loving kids to watch.

There's also that crossover -- the nostalgia factor. The first Incredibles movie was released 15 years ago and you best believe adults are going to the cinema to watch the sequel to, what many believe is, Pixar's best cinematic release. There's broad audience appeal there.

Incredibly, the movie still hasn't released in some regions, most noticeably Japan and Spain. This thing is printing money.

