Incredibles 2 first reactions: A fantastic sequel that matches the original

The Incredibles was the best. It still smarts that Pixar made not one but two Cars sequels before releasing Incredibles 2. But thank the maker, it's almost here.
Incredibles 2 hits US cinemas on June 15, but some folks have already had the opportunity to watch it. We collected some of the early reactions on Twitter.
Early reactions seem extremely positive.
Incredibles 2 is out June 15 in the US, July 13 in the UK and June 14 in Australia.
Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.