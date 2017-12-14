The iMac Pro isn’t for everyone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 114)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

FCC neuters net neutrality, votes out Obama-era rules

The FCC just killed net neutrality

NEW iMAC PRO NEWS:

iMac Pro Described as Blazingly Fast, Quiet, and Fairly Priced, But Lacks Upgradeability

iMac Pro: 1 Week Impressions!

The Perfect iMac Pro Setup!

Apple Website - Buy iMac Pro

iMac Pro Now Available to Order With 8 to 18 Cores and Prices Ranging From $4,999 to $13,199

BT's Twitter Poll: How many of you will actually be buying an iMac Pro??? YAS or PASS?

How many of you will actually be buying an iMac Pro??? 🖥 YAS or PASS? — Brian Tong (@briantong) December 14, 2017

iMac Pro VESA Mount Kit sold separately, installed by user

Final Cut Pro X 10.4 Released With Support for 360º VR Video Editing, HDR and HEVC Video, and Much More

You can now build your own AR filters with Snapchat's Lens Studio app for Mac

APPLE SHAZAM NEWS:

Apple Acquires Shazam and Says 'Exciting Plans' Are Ahead

Apple's $390M deal with Finisar is advance orders, not investment; helps lock out competitors

Synaptics announces world's first in-display fingerprint sensor, launching with a 'top 5' smartphone OEM

Apple Releases iOS 11.2.1 Update With HomeKit Remote Sharing Fix

iOS 11.2.1 Fixes Autofocus Issue Some iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus Users Experienced After iOS 11.2

Many Sprint Customers Unable to Use Wi-Fi Calling on iOS 11.2 [Updated]

iPhone 8 Was Nearly World's Top Google Search This Year

Year in Search 2017 - See what was trending in 2017

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.