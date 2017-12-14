The iMac Pro isn’t for everyone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 114)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 114
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
FCC neuters net neutrality, votes out Obama-era rules
The FCC just killed net neutrality
NEW iMAC PRO NEWS:
iMac Pro Described as Blazingly Fast, Quiet, and Fairly Priced, But Lacks Upgradeability
iMac Pro Now Available to Order With 8 to 18 Cores and Prices Ranging From $4,999 to $13,199
BT's Twitter Poll: How many of you will actually be buying an iMac Pro??? YAS or PASS?
iMac Pro VESA Mount Kit sold separately, installed by user
Final Cut Pro X 10.4 Released With Support for 360º VR Video Editing, HDR and HEVC Video, and Much More
You can now build your own AR filters with Snapchat's Lens Studio app for Mac
APPLE SHAZAM NEWS:
Apple Acquires Shazam and Says 'Exciting Plans' Are Ahead
Apple's $390M deal with Finisar is advance orders, not investment; helps lock out competitors
Synaptics announces world's first in-display fingerprint sensor, launching with a 'top 5' smartphone OEM
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.1 Update With HomeKit Remote Sharing Fix
iOS 11.2.1 Fixes Autofocus Issue Some iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus Users Experienced After iOS 11.2
Many Sprint Customers Unable to Use Wi-Fi Calling on iOS 11.2 [Updated]
iPhone 8 Was Nearly World's Top Google Search This Year
Year in Search 2017 - See what was trending in 2017
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
