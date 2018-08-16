HP

When I shop for a laptop, I look for the sweet spot: decent processor, 13.3-inch screen, solid-state drive and a price tag no higher than $600. Don't ask me why that's my limit. It just is.

Today, HP fits the bill: For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 13z laptop for for $599.99 shipped, plus tax where applicable. Regular price: $759.99. You also have the option of purchasing HP's DeskJet 3755 all-in-one printer for $19.99 -- it normally runs $69.99.

If you're a cashback fan (and you should be), allow me to add that both Ebates and TopCashback are offering 4 percent back on HP gear. So that's an extra $24 back in your pocket. Are you really going to leave that sitting on the table?

My niece recently purchased this exact laptop for use at college. Photos don't do it justice. It's a really pretty machine, admirably thin and light. Many of the hinged laptops -- which can fold around a full 360 degrees for tablet mode and everything in between -- I've seen in the past were on the chunky side, but not this one.

The 13z runs on an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, which you might expect to be roughly on par with Intel's Core i3, but is actually quite a bit faster -- at least according to one batch of test results. It also comes with a healthy 8GB of RAM, which is what really makes the difference when you want to, say, keep 20 browser tabs open at the same time.

I'm also happy to find a 256GB SSD. I can get by on 128GB, but obviously more space is always better. (Even so, no more mechanical drives for me... ever.) The 13z's full-HD touchscreen is exactly right for a system of this size.

Also welcome: There's a backlit keyboard, one Type-C USB port and two USB 3.1 ports.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, and only three HP.com customers have left ratings -- positive though they were. There's no one laptop brand I recommend over another. I advise buyers to get the specs they want and look for the best possible deal. If this model meets your needs, I'd argue that this is about as good a price as you're going to get.

Bonus deal: An app-connected Bluetooth toothbrush? Um, no. But a rechargeable one with different modes and a huge discount? Yeah, let's talk.

Actually, let's brush: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Fairywill Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $14.99 with promo code CHPSKTEETH. That's a Cheapskate exclusive; civilians pay $25.

This toothbrush features a 2-minute timer, five different brushing modes and three replacement heads. (A four-pack of replacement heads runs $10 on Amazon. And speaking of which, this would cost you $27 if purchased there today.)

Particularly impressive, the Fairywill earned a 4.5-star average from over 1,600 Amazon customers. So if your current brush isn't getting the job done, or you just want to raise your dental game a bit, this is a killer deal.

