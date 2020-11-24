The Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD smart Android TV is back in stock for $250

Hisense

Welcome to the latest episode of Ridiculously Cheap TV News. A couple weeks ago, Best Buy had a 70-inch Hisense model for just $400. (It's , but still $200 off and a pretty amazing deal.) Today, that TV's slightly smaller brother is once again on sale for, well, it deserves its own paragraph.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Last time around, this sold out very quickly. If something like this is on your wish-list, act fast.

How good can this TV possibly be? On paper: really good. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual Audio. It has Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, the former accessible via the voice-capable remote.

Regarding that, though, Hisense incorporates the recently updated Android TV platform (soon to be known as Google TV). It's not as good as CNET's longtime favorite platform, Roku, but it absolutely gets the job done.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, so I can't speak to image quality. How might it compare to, say, a same-size TCL, our go-to budget TV brand? Hard to say. But the 60-plus user reviews average out to 4.5 stars, a pretty solid endorsement.

Remember, too: As I discussed with CNET TV guru David Katzmaier in a recent episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast, not everyone cares about having perfect black levels or local-area dimming. Sometimes, size matters more.

And here's a handy little tip: Best Buy is a retailer. If you don't like the TV, you've got all the way until Jan. 16 to return it. (That's a specially extended return period.)

Is it possible we'll see an even better deal on a 65-inch TV this month? Maybe. But I wouldn't wait. This is a killer deal, one of the best I've seen on a TV of this size.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best TVs for 2020

Mint Mobile: Buy 3 months, get 3 months free

Shopping for a new phone carrier? I've made no secret of liking Mint Mobile, which offers some pretty solid discounts when you prepay for three, six or 12 months of service. And right now, there's a great bonus available: .

Mint operates on T-Mobile's network, so you need a phone that's compatible with it. All plans included unlimited calls and texts; data options range from 3GB per month to unlimited. And you get 5G service where available; 4G where not.

One standout option: $60 for three months on the 8GB plan. The bonus three months means you're effectively paying just $10 per month. Crazy-good deal.

Just one catch: It's for new activations only.

