The high-end Google Pixelbook is now only $749 for Father's Day

Had your eyes on the high-end Google Pixelbook, but couldn't justify spending $1,000 on it? Google just dropped the price of the Pixelbook to $749 as a part of its Father's Day sale.

The Pixelbook is one of the best Chromebooks on the market. It's fast and well designed and feels great. You can use it as a laptop, open it up past 180 degrees and prop it up like a tent, or use the touchscreen as a tablet. It also comes with Google Assistant. CNET had great things to say about the Pixelbook in our review, but the main downside was that high price tag. For $250 less, it's now a very tempting buy.

There are some terms to Google's sale. The discounted price will only last until June 17, Father's Day. The $749 sale price only applies to the base Pixelbook model -- with Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) -- so if you want to add extra storage or a faster processor that'll cost more. It's also limited to US buyers only.

Google is discounting the Google Home Mini, Daydream View and a few other items for its Father's Day sale. You can check out the full list of promotions on the Google Store website.