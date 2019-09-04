Hulu

Last November, Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid's Tale, announced that a sequel to the original story was coming. And Hulu and MGM are already planning to develop Atwood's new novel, The Testaments, for the screen, Hulu confirmed Wednesday.

Atwood released The Handmaid's Tale 34 years ago. Since then, the dark dystopian tale has been adapted into an Emmy award-winning television show on Hulu, starring Elizabeth Moss as Offred. Cinecom Pictures also released a film version in 1990 starring Natasha Richardson. It's unclear whether The Testaments will be a standalone film, a series or folded into the current series.

MGM and Hulu are talking with Handmaid showrunner Bruce Miller "about how the upcoming novel can become an important extension" to Hulu's Handmaid series, Hulu said in an emailed statement.

Atwood's new novel takes place 15 years after the events in The Handmaid's Tale and is set to be released on Sept. 10.

Originally published Sept. 4, 11:11 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:33 a.m.: Adds comment from Hulu.