The Handmaid's Tale sequel is coming, says Margaret Atwood

Hulu

Thirty-three years after the publication of The Handmaid's Tale, author Margaret Atwood is set to release a sequel.

The follow-up, called The Testaments, takes place 15 years after character Offred's last scene, Atwood said in a tweet Wednesday. It will be narrated by three female characters.

Yes indeed to those who asked: I’m writing a sequel to The #HandmaidsTale. #TheTestaments is set 15 years after Offred’s final scene and is narrated by three female characters. It will be published in Sept 2019. More details: https://t.co/e1umh5FwpX pic.twitter.com/pePp0zpuif — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) November 28, 2018

The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian story, was adapted for Hulu and in 2017 nabbed the platform's first major Emmy for outstanding drama series.

Atwood said she was inspired to write the sequel by questions she's been asked about the story's fictional setting of Gilead, but also by "the world we've been living in."

The Testaments is slated for publication in September 2019.