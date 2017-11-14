Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' gets 2018 return date

Hulu

Warning: Possible spoilers for "The Handmaid's Tale" ahead.

Praise be! The Emmy-winning "Handmaid's Tale" series on Hulu will return in April.

"The Emmy-winning drama series returns with a second season shaped by Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead," the network said in a statement on Tuesday . "'Gilead is within you' is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In season two, Offred and all our characters will fight against -- or succumb to -- this dark truth."

No turning back. Season 2 of The #HandmaidsTale returns April 2018, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/yPcPQY8hxJ — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) November 14, 2017

The show was renewed back in May, but nothing more specific was announced until now. No specific date in April was given. Season one was released on April 26, 2017.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is based on Margaret Atwood's acclaimed 1985 novel about a dystopian world where a religious group overthrows the American government and strips women of their rights. Elisabeth Moss stars as Offred, a woman taken from her husband and child and forced to bear children for a government leader.

The show won outstanding drama series at the Primetime Emmys in September, the first such win for a streaming-service show. It also claimed seven other awards, including outstanding lead actress for Moss, and outstanding supporting actress for Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia.