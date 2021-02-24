Halo TV series coming to Paramount Plus in 2022, report says

343 Industries

Halo is coming to the small screen, but in a new twist it will head to Paramount Plus. Previously announced for sister-network Showtime, Deadline reports that the TV series based on the hit video-game franchise will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

Halo developer 343 Industries announced in 2018 that Showtime had ordered a 10-episode season based on the sci-fi shooter, with Deadline adding that production is already underway in Budapest and that the show had already filmed "55%-60% of its first season" before the COVID-19 pandemic halted work last March.

Pablo Schreiber (best known for Orange is the New Black and The Wire) stars in the series, which is produced by Showtime, 343 Industries and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television. Spielberg will serve as one of the show's executive producers, having tried to get the project off the ground several years ago.

First announced for the Mac, Halo's original developer Bungie was acquired by Microsoft in 2000 ahead of the launch of the original Xbox console. A huge hit, the game became synonymous with the console and spawned many sequels and spin-offs, which have grossed more than $5 billion in total. A new game, Halo Infinite, is due out later this year.

Variety says that the news will be formally announced during a ViacomCBS investor event on Wednesday. The media giant owns a variety of networks and streaming services including Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV and the Paramount film studio. On March 4 the company will rebrand its current CBS All Access streaming service to Paramount Plus.

Wednesday's event is expected to provide updates on Showtime and unveil the scope of streaming service Paramount Plus, including news about a flood of new programming that ViacomCBS hopes will draw in new subscribers, even as consumers' choices in streaming have exploded in the last year and a half.

This is a developing story. Check out CNET's full coverage of the Paramount Plus event.