The hackable, programmable Sphero RVR robot is half off at $132 right now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Late last year, Sphero -- the robotics company with all the cute robot balls and Star Wars droids -- debuted RVR, a treaded tank-like robot car that's designed to be hacked and programmed. It's aimed at educators and school coding programs, but let's be real: This is an awesome at-home STEM toy for any kid or adult with some coding chops. Over at the official Sphero site, the price has been holding steady at $250, but on Amazon, the price has been sliding downward for the last month or so. And right now the , which is 47% off the regular price and the all-time lowest price ever for this robot.

If you or your kid has some programming chops, the RVR is an amazing catch at $132. It's packed with a color sensor, light sensor, IR, accelerometer, and gyroscope, and the bot is fully programmable using tools like Draw & Drive, Scratch blocks, or JavaScript.

In fact, RVR is hackable with SDK and API libraries, making it suitable for coders of all skill levels. And you can add Arduino, Raspberry Pi or Littlebits components to the robot as well, for additional hacking potential. And you don't have to be a programmer to have fun with RVR; it's drivable like an R/C car right out of the box.

