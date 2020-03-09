Guardians of the Galaxy will be in Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be in the fourth Thor movie, Vin Diesel has confirmed. He also said there won't be a baby or teenage Groot in the upcoming Guardians Volume III movie, but an "Alpha Groot" -- but didn't specify which version of the character will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"The director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy," Diesel told CNET sister site Comicbook.com Monday. "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

We last saw Thor taking off with Star Lord, Rocket, Groot, Drax and the other guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

"I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot,'" Diesel added about Guardians of the Galaxy Volume III. "I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park."

It follows news last week that Christian Bale would be playing the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie and the new king of Asgard following the events of Endgame, said she's read the script and there've been "lots of excited text messages" between her and Lady Thor, Natalie Portman.

Thor: Love and Thunder is being directed by Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi's Korg character will also be back for the new movie. It'll have two Thors, played by Chris Hemsworth and Portman. The release date is set for Nov. 5, 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still in the works, but its release date is unknown. The Guardians have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.