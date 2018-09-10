The Google Pixelbook 2 leaks with thinner bezels, round keys

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL might not be the only things Google has in store for its Oct. 9 event.

There have been leaks of an unreleased Chrome OS device, rumored to be a new Google Pixelbook. The mysterious device can be seen in the video below, which was posted by Chrome Unboxed.

If you look closely at the video you'll notice that the device's bezels are a lot thinner than the bezels on the original Pixelbook. You can also see that the video shows circular keys, which are different than the Pixelbook's square ones.

The Google Pixelbook came out in 2017 and offered Google's premium take on a part-laptop-part-tablet Chrome OS device.

The new Pixelbook leak suggests that Google may be releasing an updated Pixelbook 2 in the near future, possibly as soon as the upcoming Oct. 9 event.

Adding more weight to this, Chrome Unboxed also came across new Pixelbook ads that seem to show a thin-bezeled Pixelbook 2 instead of the current version.

Compare that to the current Pixelbook and you'll see the difference.

Other Pixelbook ads were spotted on Facebook, again showing a Pixelbook with much thinner bezels. Perhaps Google is just editing the ads to make it seem like the original Pixelbook has thinner bezels, or perhaps they show an unreleased device.

It's worth noting that the Facebook ads show a Pixelbook with square keys. This falls in line with the original Pixelbook, but not the leaked device in the video above, which has round keys.

There were earlier rumors of an upcoming Chrome OS tablet after Google code was spotted referencing Brydge keyboard support.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.