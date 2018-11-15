Juan Garzon / CNET

It won't arrive in time for Black Friday, but the first Pixel Slate tablets will soon land with customers. After beginning to accept pre-orders last week, Google now shows estimated shipping times of two to four weeks, depending on which model you buy.

Announced at Google's October event, the Pixel Slate is a Chrome OS tablet that follows in the footsteps of Microsoft's Surface tablet. Google is also selling an optional Pixel Keyboard ($199) and Pixelbook Pen ($99), which help transform the Slate into a full-featured convertible laptop.

The entry-level Pixel Slate starts at $599 (£549) but Google also offers more expensive configurations with higher-end Intel processors, more RAM and larger hard drives. Here's an overview of the different Slate models and Google's estimate of their respective shipping times as of Nov. 15:

$599, Intel Celeron 4GB RAM, 32GB storage: 3-4 weeks

$699, Intel Celeron 8GB RAM, 64GB storage: 4-5 weeks



$799, Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage: 2-3 weeks

$999, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: 3-4 weeks

$1,599, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: 2-3 weeks

Note that Best Buy is also selling some Pixel Slate configurations. It originally forecasted that the first pre-orders would land as soon as Nov. 22, but now says that it will notify customers when it's ready to ship.