Catch 'The Golden Girls' stealing cheesecake in new Clue game

USAopoly

Beloved '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls" ended after seven seasons in 1992, but thanks to a new Clue board game from USAopoly, you can still welcome the sassy seniors into your home -- and then decide which one could expertly steal a cheesecake.

Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty starred in the popular sitcom that featured the hilarious hijinks of retirees Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and Stan, the only man brave enough -- or smart enough -- to keep the ladies happy.

In the TV series, the ladies' Miami bachelorette pad is the main place where they eat cheesecake, drink tea, argue and laugh over their latest misadventures, including Rose famously shooting Blanche's vase.

In this game of Clue, instead of murder (which might be a bit too morbid for "Golden Girls" fans), players must "solve the crime of who ate the last piece cheesecake, what they left at the scene of the crime, and which room they did it in," according to USAopoly.

The highly detailed board has the complete layout of the ladies' bedrooms, living room, kitchen, patio, bathroom and garage. You can play as one of the four ladies, as well as two faceless men -- which begs the question of whether the green card is Rose's long-term boyfriend Miles and the yellow card is Dorothy's cheating ex-husband, Stan.

While the "Golden Girls" Clue board game doesn't have a release date yet, it will retail for $39.95 (about £31, AU$53).