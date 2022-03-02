Ukraine War Updates Free COVID Antiviral Pills Fitbit Recalls Smartwatch Over Burn Hazard T. Rex May Have Been 3 Species Plan to Resurrect Tasmanian Tiger DiMaggio Back as Bender in Futurama Revival

'The Girl From Plainville' Trailer Recreates Horrifying Texting Case

Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny star in Hulu's real-life drama about a chilling 2014 case involving two troubled teenagers.

Richard Trenholm

There are a ton of dramas this year which are inspired by real-life events, from the Pam & Tommy sex tape to Tiger King to the real-life stories of Theranos, Uber and WeWork. But few are likely to be as disturbing as Hulu's The Girl From Plainville, based on the horrifying "texting suicide"  case of 2014.

This is the trailer for the series, which follows the story of Massachusetts teenagers Conrad Roy and Michelle Carter. Roy died in 2014, and Carter became the subject of a controversial manslaughter case over text messages she sent him.

Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series streams Tuesday, March 29.

Elle Fanning stars as Michelle Carter, Colton Ryan as Conrad Roy III, and Chloë Sevigny as his mother.

