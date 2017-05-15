'The Gifted' trailer puts young X-Men on the run

In the world of the X-Men, having superpowers can mean the world is superafraid of you.

"The Gifted," which is debuting on Fox in the US later this year, follows a family on the run from the government after discovering that their children have mutant powers.

According to the show's premise, the family will seek help from a network of mutants -- but don't expect to see members of the traditional X-Men team. As seen in the trailer released Sunday, no one knows if Professor Xavier's team exists anymore.

"The Gifted" is the latest expansion of Marvel's X-Men universe into television, following the first season of "Legion," which recently wrapped on the FX network.

The show stars Stephen Moyer ("True Blood"), Amy Acker ("Person of Interest"), Natalie Alyn Lind ("Gotham") and Percy Hynes White ("Night at the Museum 3") as the Strucker family.

While the actors are new faces in the X-Men universe, behind the camera are several key players from the movies. "X-Men" movie director Bryan Singer and producer Simon Kinberg are both working on the series.