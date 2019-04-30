The Game of Thrones-friendly LG E8 55-inch OLED TV slashed to $1,350

LG

Let's table, for a moment, the pacing and plotting problems from last Sunday's Game of Thrones episode, The Long Night. The real problem was how dark the episode was -- and I'm not talking about character deaths.

Rather, many scenes were so dark, it was hard to tell what was happening. In fact, the effect was so pronounced that CNET TV expert David Katzmaier wrote a detailed post about adjusting TV settings to compensate for overly dark images.

One key takeaway from that: OLED TVs do a much better job rendering black levels than most LCDs. Just one problem: OLED TVs are crazy-expensive, right?

Not today: Newegg has the LG OLED55E8PUA 55-inch 4K HDR TV for $1,350. It sells elsewhere, like at Amazon, for upwards of $2,500 or more.

That's a huge price cut, and from what I can tell it's the lowest this particular model has ever been. That said, if you're looking for an OLED for even less, Newegg also has the LG OLED55B8PUA 55-inch 4K HDR TV for $1,070.

Difference between the two? Exactly one letter. One is the B8 series; the other, the E8. Folks who know about this stuff tell me there's zero difference between the two screens.

In fact, CNET hasn't even reviewed the E8, but Katzmaier's B8 review -- from back in October, when the 55-incher sold for $1,700 -- had this to say: "LG's least-expensive OLED is the best high-end TV value."

You've still got three episodes of Game of Thrones left to watch. And don't forget the inevitable Long Night rewatches. Don't you want your black levels to be the best they can be?

