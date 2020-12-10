The Game Awards 2020: Live results, world premieres, surprises and more

The Game Awards

The Game Awards are happening right now. Yes, Gaming's grandest stage of all, the Super Bowl of video game awards shows, the showcase of the digital immortals -- whatever you want to call it -- is live on YouTube. There won't be any attendees this year, with the 30 Angels handed out online across a three-hour event broadcasting from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. Now, awards are great! But we know the real reason to tune in is for all the "World Premieres," showcasing new video games and future releases for the first time.

If you want to find out when and how to watch, plus who's already been announced as hosts and what you can expect this year, check out our handy guide. If you're already across it, then this is the page for you and it's time to game on, gamers.

The Game Awards are generally more The Game Adverts with an award show mixed in, but we had a great time last year bringing you all the winners, some of the losers, reactions online, surprises and every single trailer that dropped during the show... so we're doing it again. Last year, the Xbox Series X was unveiled with an eye-watering look at the next Hellblade game. In the year since, there's been a pandemic and the next generation of consoles have made their way into players' hands. No doubt we'll get a look at what's in store for those consoles in 2021.

You'll find the list of winners down below, which we'll update throughout the night (or morning, depending on where you are in the world). We also have a running play-by-play just below, trailers from the night much further down. Grab a Monster* or a coffee and let's go.

The Game Awards play-by-play and reactions

The Game Awards 2020 Winners

Category winners are in bold. The Esports categories and content awards are toward the bottom. The video game awards will be listed in the order they're handed out.

Game of the Year

Games for Impact

If found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through The Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Action

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Royal Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Best Performance

Ashely Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Best Esports Host

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

Damwon Gaming (LOL)

Dallas Empire (COD)

G2 Esports (LOL)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Secret (Dota2)

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Coach

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (OWL)

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (LOL)

Lee "Zefa" Jae-min (LOL)

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (COD)

Best Esports Athlete

Ian "Crimsix" Porter (COD)

Heo "Showmaker" Su (LOL)

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (LOL)

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (COD)

Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

The Game Awards trailers and premieres

As we find the trailers on YouTube, we will update down here!

