The Game Awards 2020: Live results, world premieres, surprises and more

The Game Awards are happening right now. Yes, Gaming's grandest stage of all, the Super Bowl of video game awards shows, the showcase of the digital immortals -- whatever you want to call it -- is live on YouTube. There won't be any attendees this year, with the 30 Angels handed out online across a three-hour event broadcasting from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. Now, awards are great! But we know the real reason to tune in is for all the "World Premieres," showcasing new video games and future releases for the first time.
If you want to find out when and how to watch, plus who's already been announced as hosts and what you can expect this year, check out our handy guide. If you're already across it, then this is the page for you and it's time to game on, gamers.
The Game Awards are generally more The Game Adverts with an award show mixed in, but we had a great time last year bringing you all the winners, some of the losers, reactions online, surprises and every single trailer that dropped during the show... so we're doing it again. Last year, the Xbox Series X was unveiled with an eye-watering look at the next Hellblade game. In the year since, there's been a pandemic and the next generation of consoles have made their way into players' hands. No doubt we'll get a look at what's in store for those consoles in 2021.
You'll find the list of winners down below, which we'll update throughout the night (or morning, depending on where you are in the world). We also have a running play-by-play just below, trailers from the night much further down. Grab a Monster* or a coffee and let's go.
The Game Awards play-by-play and reactions
Today is very busy if you are at all interested in content. There's a big Disney Investor Day stream happening right now, where the monolithic Mouse is revealing a ton of new TV series and movies. Worth checking out if you're interested in content, which... you surely are!
The Game Awards 2020 Winners
Category winners are in bold. The Esports categories and content awards are toward the bottom. The video game awards will be listed in the order they're handed out.
Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part 2
Games for Impact
- If found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through The Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Role Playing Game
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best Performance
- Ashely Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Best Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Esports Host
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming (LOL)
- Dallas Empire (COD)
- G2 Esports (LOL)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Secret (Dota2)
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Coach
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (OWL)
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (LOL)
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-min (LOL)
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (COD)
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter (COD)
- Heo "Showmaker" Su (LOL)
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (LOL)
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (COD)
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
The Game Awards trailers and premieres
As we find the trailers on YouTube, we will update down here!
This page is constantly updating.