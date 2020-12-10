The Game Awards 2020: Every result, winner, world premiere, trailers and more

The Game Awards

The Game Awards are over for another year. Yes, Gaming's grandest stage of all, the Super Bowl of video game awards shows, the showcase of the digital immortals -- whatever you want to call it -- has come and gone. There was not a single attendee this year, with the 30 Angels handed out online across a three-hour event broadcasting from Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. The awards were great! But we know the real reason to tune in is for all the "World Premieres," showcasing new video games and future releases for the first time.

We have the full list of winners just below, so get ready to game on, gamers!

The Game Awards are generally more The Game Adverts with an award show mixed in, but we had a great time last year bringing you all the winners, some of the losers, reactions online, surprises and every single trailer that dropped during the show... so we're doing it again. Last year, the Xbox Series X was unveiled with an eye-watering look at the next Hellblade game. In the year since, there's been a pandemic and the next generation of consoles have made their way into players' hands. We were given a look at what's in store for those consoles in 2021 and there is a LOT here.

You'll find the list of winners down below and all the trailers and world premieres from the night. We also have a play-by-play of the night and the bottom of the page.

*I am not sponsored by Monster.

The Game Awards 2020 Winners



Category winners are in bold. The Esports categories and content awards are toward the bottom. The video game awards will be listed in the order they're handed out.

Game of the Year

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part 2

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best Family



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King



Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Best Performance

Ashely Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best Sports/Racing

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Action

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Games for Impact

If found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through The Darkest of Times

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Royal Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Esports Host

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

Damwon Gaming (LOL)

Dallas Empire (COD)

G2 Esports (LOL)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Secret (Dota2)

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Coach

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (OWL)

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (LOL)

Lee "Zefa" Jae-min (LOL)

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (COD)

Best Esports Athlete

Ian "Crimsix" Porter (COD)

Heo "Showmaker" Su (LOL)

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (LOL)

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (COD)

Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

The Game Awards trailers and premieres

As we find the trailers on YouTube, we will update down here!

Loop Hero

Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut

Shady Part of Me

Nier Replicant

Century: Age of Ashes

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Sephiroth Announcement

Perfect Dark

Back 4 Blood

The Callisto Protocol

Open Roads

Dragon Age

Endless Dungeon

Crimson Desert

Seasons

ARK II

Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s:



🔹 ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago



🔹 ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story



Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M!



🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16va — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) December 11, 2020

F.I.S.T

Odyssey: Elite Dangerous

Evil Dead: The Game

Returnal

Outriders: Mantra of Survival trailer

It Takes Two

Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion

Oddworld: SoulStorm

Monster Hunter Rise

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Mass Effect "will continue"

The Game Awards play-by-play and reactions

Today is very busy if you are at all interested in content. There's a big Disney Investor Day stream happening right now, where the monolithic Mouse is revealing a ton of new TV series and movies. Worth checking out if you're interested in content, which... you surely are!

Alright. Here we go.

The Game Awards 2020!

If you want to find out what happened in the pre-show... just scroll a little further down.

LET'S KICK THIS THING INTO HIGH GEAR.

First up, it's a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveal. A short cinematic reveals the new character to be Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII. I did not expect that. Twitch chat is going silly. We thought Mario was dead... but he is okay. Phew.

Brie Larson is here to present the first award. It's for the Best Performance and it goes to Laura Bailey for her performance as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2. It also appears her phone is dinging, which is a nice little touch and a reminder everyone's doing this thing from home this year.

Not to mess with Geoff but I feel like this suit is a little bland. Carn, big G.

HERE'S ANOTHER WORLD PREMIERE. This one is coming from The Initiative, one of the studios under Xbox Game Studios. The trailer starts with a beautifully-rendered Earth and space station. We're flying through a futuristic world and then... out of nowhere we hear the name Agent Dark. This is a trailer for Perfect Dark. WOW.

ANOTHER WORLD PREMIERE. This one is all zombies... and it seems like we might be getting a new Left 4 Dead... it's actually Back 4 Blood. "We wanted to do more and bigger," says Chris Ashton from Turtle Rock. He throws straight into gameplay for Back 4 Blood... note: Pre-Alpha. We'll post it down the bottom of the page when it's ready. It's coming in June 2021.

So, uh, anyone know when we might get another award? Ha! Just kidding, awards, aschmords. Give me the hype trailers.

Hood Outlaws & Legends gets a trailer, then Nintendo drops an Indies showcase which ...look. I can't keep up with that guys. I am only human. I am but one man. At this point, I am more RSI than man. My wrist is bouncing all over the place. I need carrot cake.

AWARD TIME. We're back with some real awards and there's a great little moment with Sean Murray, head on No Man's Sky. It's absolutely stunning how far that game has come. There was such an uproar at its release and now look at it, winning a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game beating the likes of Fortnite ... Cool.

ANOTHER WORLD PREMIERE. I am just copy-pasting world premiere now. I will dream of world premieres when I sleep tonight. But here we go with The Callisto Protocol? It seems like a sci-fi title and also maybe a horror title? There's a two-mouthed monster. It has one mouth and then another mouth below. How would you kiss it? The top mouth first? Lots of questions here. Kind of got Dead Space vibes from it... We deserve a new Dead Space.

Wait. Striking Distance studios CEO Glen Schofield is a survival horror set on Jupiter's moon Callisto. YES. Give it to me. Callisto is one of Jupiter's forgotten moons. We always hear about bloody Io, Europa and Ganymede. Get out.

QUICKFIRE AWARDS TIME. Here we go with four awards. Best VR/AR, Best Sports/Racing, Best Action, Best Art Direction.

Elden Ring grabs... not really an award but the Most Anticipated Game. That's the George R. R. Martian game, from the creators of Dark Souls. Should be goooooood.

WORLD PREMIERE, AGAIN. This one looks delightful. It's called Open Roads. Check the trailer because my hands are sore but this is from the Gone Home team. Will be legit.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming in March 2021, a free upgrade for all players. Can I call this a World Premiere? I guess so. It's a WORLD PREMIERE. Can't wait to count up these World Premieres later and absolutely flip out. This is all going so fast. It's insanity.

The full Voice acting for Disco Elysium is a big move because that game is like reading a long existential novel with dad jokes #TheGameAwards — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) December 11, 2020

WORLD PREMIERE TIME. A big one. It's for Dragon Age. I can't even tell you what any of this means because I don't play every single game on the planet and Dragon Age has never been a big one for me.

WORLD PREMIERE TIME. I have not caught up. I am so far behind. I don't even know where to look. I am sorry. Go on with out me. Tell my parents I loved them. This one is called Endless Dungeon.

WORLD PREMIERE TIME. It's Crimson Desert -- Geoff tells everyone it features actual gameplay footage and it's beautiful. It's an MMO with a strong single player and we've known about it for a while but here comes some big gameplay. It looks absolutely immaculate. Geoff was not lying. The MOUNTAINS. I want to run along them and dip my face in the cold streams and bring the water to my face. It looks... real? SNOW. Let me lay in it. DUST. Ew. Bad.

WE ARE BACK TO AWARDS HERE PEOPLE. John David Washington, who plays a character called Narrative in the film Tenet, is giving out the award for Best Narrative. We are through the looking glass here, people. This is VIDEO GAMES. Alright, he announces the winner as The Last of Us Part 2. This is the third? award... for TLOU2? I think so.

MUPPETS TIME. We are now in the Muppets part of the show, which has become a standard part of the Game Awards, following the success of Beaker and Goose last year. He's here for a WORLD PREMIERE. It is... Overcooked is adding the Swedish Chef. Okay, yes, that passes as a World Premiere I guess!

The Swedish Chef has announced that he is also joining Smash Bros as the latest DLC fighter #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/No5OiZ6HlZ — RTGame Daniel (@RTGameCrowd) December 11, 2020

Is anybody reading this? Please help me. I am trapped in the video games sales and advert machine. Reggie, is that you? Can you help me? Anyone? Is someone there? [endless screaming]

Whoa, sorry about that. It's been a weird 10 minutes. We had an advert to help you stop vaping, a Call of Duty trailer and now we're going into a short music session to celebrate Mario turning 35 years old. Oh man, the drummer was killing it! I'm back. This makes me happy. I am okay. Thanks for your concern.

AWARDS TIME. Wow, it's Gal Gadot! Wonder Woman herself. She's here to present the Games for Impact awards, which goes to Tell Me Why. That's a cracking game.

STRAIGHT INTO WORLD PREMIERE. And it's Vin Diesel. Vin DIESEL. He's here without any sort of fast car or a shirt. He's fighting some dudes and next minute a freaking dinosaur appears out of the forest. AND EATS A PERSON. What the hell, this is the best Fast & Furious yet. IT HAS FEATHERS. It's ARK II, starring Vin Diesel. Not sure if the "starring Vin Diesel" HAS to be in the title or not, but I would say so. The team also announce an Ark animated series. A Dinosaur Anime. Dinosaurs are back. 2021, 2022. I am calling it.

The Vin Diesel game has memes going everywhere. It's beautiful.

I wonder if this game also stars Dwayne 'Turok' Johnson — Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) December 11, 2020

God of War sequel looking good #TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/hTOh3wOuqA — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) December 11, 2020

TRAILER TIME. It's for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Lots of dissonance for me with this one. It's showing a winter wonderland and down here in Australia it's FREAKING HOT. It was 120 degrees Fahrenheit. I want summer clothes. Shorts please!

GAMEPLAY REVEAL. Odyssey: Elite Dangerous allows you to explore on foot for the first time. The song is Space Oddity by David Bowie because you just can't do sci-fi without Major Tom or Ground Control. It makes sense. Arrives in Early 2021.

A short trailer for Checkpoint which brings mental health resources to the gaming community. Nice.

TRAILERSsssssssssssssssssssssssssssss. They will be at the bottom of the page, no world premieres in here but have a look anyway.

AWARDS TIME. We are back with Nolan North, the man of 1,000 different video game voices. He's presenting the Best Multiplayer Game and it goes to the Among Us team. This is wonderful. A beautiful moment. This is the game that people like AOC have been absolutely hammering lately. The winners are emotional! I love it. Beautiful!

WORLD PREMIERE. A trailer about a cabin in the woods... they found the Book of the Dead. Wait, is it ... yes, it is . Evil Dead, The Game. Dropping in 2021.

WORLD PREMIERE. A remake, Geoff tells us and it's from Capcom. It's Ghosts'N Goblins! Yes, YES! Underpants. But there's also CAPCOM Arcade Stadium coming to the Switch too -- you can play the classics on the Switch.

AWARDS. GEOFF goes BANG, with quickfire awards yet again just dropping five in quick succession. Wouldn't Best Independent Game goes to Hades, Best Audio Design to The Last of Us Part 2, Best Role Playing Game goes to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Best Sim/Strategy game (weird category, come on) goes to Microsoft Flight Simulator and the Player's Voice goes to Ghost of Tsushima, which was announced pre-show on Twitter.

AWARD TIME. Now we are into the Best Fighting Game which is sneakily the award for the game with the best use of a colon, :, because only Mortal Kombat doesn't include one. Would you believe it though... the colon has let games down yet again. Colons are banned. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate takes it home.

WORLD PREMIERE TIME. Here we go again people. This one is fast-paced. Coming 2021, it's Returnal.

I am going to the toilet now. Sorry if I miss many things. WAIT NO REGGIE IS ABOUT TO JOIN US.

Josef Fares is here now for a WORLD "EXCLUSIVE" he calls it... It's a WORLD PREMIERE but we don't mind because he's a bundle of joy. Just loves messing around. You may remember him from that time he swore at the Game Awards and was instantly a star. He's revealing gameplay from It Takes Two, which looks quite playful. Gal Gadot would probably say it was "fun," you would think. Geoff throws in that he is friends with Josef and saw the game last time he was in Stockholm... what does Geoff do all year besides play games.

REGGIE TIME. CAMERA AND AUDIO IS AVERAGE JUST LIKE I'D WANT AND EXPECT. He's here to announce an AWARD which is the Innovation in Accessibility award. He says gaming is for everyone and gosh darn it, Reggie you are right. The award goes to The Last of Us Part 2.

WORLD PREMIERE. This one is for The Elder Scrolls Online, which is getting a new expansion in 2021. The expansion is known as Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion. The trailer is purely cinematic and doesn't give a lot away.

AWARDS TIME. It's the award for Best Mobile Game and it goes to Among Us. It is their second award of the night. They are overwhelmed and so happy. It was released in 2018, but I guess it's a thing this year so... you can win whenever. Looking forward to Pong's inevitable comeback.

IT'S ANOTHER WORLD PREMIERE FOR YOU AND FOR ME. This one is Monster Hunter Rise. A huge franchise that I don't really understand but people love it so, let's go for all you Monster Hunter fans. Enjoy.

We're back with Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam lead singer and he says he really appreciates how Future Days was used in The Last of Us Part 2. I love that he seems genuine about video games as a medium and that was a really nice little rendition. Was hoping he'd belt out Jeremy, if I am being totally honest.

I can not get over Geoff's shoes and suit combination. I just can't. It's bad.

I CAN'T STOP LOOKING AT GEOFF'S SHOES pic.twitter.com/Leeu8YdMMf — ★ Gabriel ★ (@TrailsOfAstra) December 11, 2020

WORLD PREMIERE. We are out in the Wild West, I think? Everything goes dark. Here's some guns. A man walking. Monsters being shot. This is VIDEO GAMES, people. There's nothing quite like video games. Shoot a thing, hit a thing, kill a thing. You gotta love it. It's called EVIL WEST and it's... I mean, the title is enough right? Haha. I really do love video games, guys, I swear.

A little Among Us announcement now -- it's getting a new map called "The Airship" that will be ready in "Early 2021." There is also a Geoff Keighley mask in Among Us now... he's laughing about it but inside, Geoff, I can tell. This is a moment for him. The mask.

AWARDS TIME. It's Content Creator of the Year time. "They unified us all with our shared passion for play," says Jacksepticeye. Valkyrae takes home this award. Someone will have to explain this one to me. I am the science editor so I, uh... I am still caught up on the Ark 2 dinosaur feathers and the freakin' game about CALLISTO. Like, hello!

WORLD PREMIERE TIME. It's Fortnite... and HALO? Master Chief is joining Fortnite. There you go. He's available tonight and there's more Halo coming as well. Ninja shows up in another trailer featuring the Red vs. Blue characters Sarge and Griff. There's a new map: Halo's Blood Gulch is in creative mode and you can play Capture the Flag, tonight! And one more thing... Walking Dead characters Michonne and Daryl Dixon are also in Fortnite. Okay? Look, we all basically live in Fortnite now. It's the Matrix.

This all feels like a fever dream to me. I have no concept of time or reality. Do I live in Fortnite... or has Fortnite lived within me all along? And the friends I made along the way? They're gone... they've disappeared into the ether. They've dissolved away; bodies of pure hype rise in their place. But they cannot talk. They just play video game trailers. If you're reading this, turn back now. You can't go any deeper. Your bones will turn to dust, your teeth will fall out... the hair on your head will slide off your skull. There's nothing here but video game. Video game is everything.

Everyone going okay? Great! We're in the home stretch I think, there must be like 30 minutes left at most? I hope so. Every now an again we flick back to a Pokemon GO! advert called Wooper Watch.

We still have Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan to come... yet somehow we are 400 hours into the show? This is such an insane event. In a decades time will we still be doing this? I am so fascinated by this whole event.

ALRIGHT ITS WORLD PREMIERE TIME, BECAUSE WE HAVEN'T HAD ENOUGH OF THOSE HAVE WE? I mean, surely we haven't. This one is called Ruined King: A League of Legends Story which will be coming to console and PC in 2021.

AWARD TIME: It's Keanu. I'm awake and ready for this. Let's go. This award is for Best Game Direction and it goes to The Last of Us Part 2, which is absolutely cleaning up at this show. I think that's number 4 or 5? Wait, nope. It's number SIX. Neil Druckmann is here to accept the award. He thanks the awards and all the fans. But there's one last award Geoff tells me. It's going to end. This is the end. Thank you.

The Last of Us Part II wins Best Game Direction at #TheGameAwards #PS4



6 awards for the game now 🥳💯 pic.twitter.com/MRel1GvMHi — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) December 11, 2020

ONE. LAST. WORLD. PREMIERE. MEANS. ITS. ALMOST. OVER. We are going through space and I feel like this could be Starfield no? The latest from Bethesda? I am, definitively, done with video games forever after this but... this might bring me back. It's bringing me back. Nope. It's Mass Effect. No details, but it just says Mass Effect will continue... Pretty big!

IT'S THE LAST AWARD. THE GAME OF THE YEAR. If there's any indication from the rest of the night we are going to get a Last of Us Part 2 win. Christopher Nolan is here to bring some gravitas to the award and he introduces the London Philharmonic for a musical number showcasing the nominees. This medley rules!

The Game of the Year goes to The Last of Us Part 2. It's over people. You made it. Thanks for joining me.

***

The pre-show!

WOW. Straight into it. The first award goes to Final Fantasy VII Remake -- for Best Score and Music. It's that easy. Only 29 to go!

The pre-show had a huge Zoom wall where there were many cameras switched off. Here we go.

And... #TheGameAwards are off and running. https://t.co/7RLDRMixeY



The first award goes to FF7 Remake. There's some fake clapping and a giant Zoom wall with lots of cameras off pic.twitter.com/27AXWqbcLn — jack ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) December 10, 2020

Devolver Digital announces Loop Hero in the typical Loop Hero type way for the first World Premiere. Then we are into a second World Premiere with Tchia, by Kowloon Nights and awaceb. It's like Breath of the Wild crossed with Moana? And you can invade the bodies of things like birds and... coconuts? You can be a coconut. That's great. I love coconut.

The Best Action/Adventure game in the last three years has won the overall Game of the Year -- will it happen again? That award goes to The Last of Us Part 2. There's a real chance that gets GOTY, too, of course.

TRAILER TIME. Connie, the CEO of Jo-Mei, from Beautiful Berlin is here to announce Sea of Solitude will be coming to Nintendo Switch in Winter. It's a Director's Cut because its a "version that truly represents what I wanted to convey about the topics that are especially important in today's difficult times."

TRAILER TIME. Shady Part of Me gets a little cute, trailer. I kind of missed it because I was getting a coffee. But apparently, it's out right now! Which is excellent. You can get it on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. The trailer is at the bottom of the page.

QUICK-FIRE AWARDS TIME! We are doing three in a row here. Let's bang them out:

Best Family Game goes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best Community Support goes to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Best Debut Game goes to Phasmophobia.

Animal Crossing saved humanity's sanity in March of this year and winning the award is DESERVED #TheGameAwards — RTGame Daniel (@RTGameCrowd) December 10, 2020

Cool. We're now five awards down, so this thing should be finished in the next hour, right? No?

Oh sick, we're going to Tokyo for Last Surprise ~Scramble~ by Lyn feat. the Persona Music Band. I could do a full hour of Persona 5 music, if we had to. Just list the winners and let Lyn kill it for an hour.

ANOTHER WORLD PREMIERE. This one from Square Enix. Fast-paced action, big swords, running, bullet hell, white hair... it has to be Nier. It is Nier Replicant.

ANOTHER WORLD PREMIERE. Please slow down. Can I have break? Are any of my editors reading this? Please help. Now there's a digital band singing some autotune song about following and unfollowing people and cancelling people. Apparently, it's uh.. ofk?

We're just under three minutes until the real show kicks off... but first there's five Esports awards going down. The winners are all listed at the end of the Winners section but it was topped by a cameo from Stephen A. Smith... he's clearly havin' a time.

One last trailer for the REAL thing... It's a game called Century: Age of Ashes where you ride dragons and dogfight and spit fire and all that. Coming from Playwing in February 2021.