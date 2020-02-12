Jason Parker/CNET

Yesterday, Samsung announced the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Out with the old, in with the new, right? Actually, Samsung is keeping the S10 lineup, but it's lowered prices across the board. Result: Yesterday's flagships are today's deals. You stand to save as much as $200 on the three models.

However, those price cuts aren't effective just yet, and probably won't be until the Galaxy S20 preorders start on Feb. 21. (Thankfully, there are already S10 deals to be had elsewhere -- see below.) Here's everything we know so far.

Galaxy S10E

Old price: $749

New price: $599

Read CNET's Galaxy S10E review.

Galaxy S10

Old price: $899

New price: $699

Read CNET's Galaxy S10 review.

Galaxy S10 Plus

Old price: $999

New price: $799

Read CNET's Galaxy S10 Plus review.

All this reminds me of when Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 and lowered the price of the iPhone XR -- the latter now arguably the single best iPhone deal ever. The S10E will soon be on sale for the same price as the XR, making it arguably the best Galaxy deal ever.

Other ways to save on the Galaxy S10

Samsung may have discounts but it isn't the only Galaxy game in town. Just last week I shared a deal (now sold out, alas) from a reseller: A new, unlocked Galaxy S10 for $500 -- already a better price than what's coming from Samsung. Deals like those will continue to crop up from time to time, and once the "official" price cuts go into effect, that should lead to even better ones in reseller channels.

You may also want to look at a refurbished Galaxy. Right now, for example, you can get a , a price that includes a one-year warranty from that seller. At Backmarket, I found an unlocked Galaxy S10E for $374, again with a one-year warranty.

Once the S20 goes on sale, expect even more choices (and probably even lower prices) for refurbished S10 models.

What do you think? Are you going to pounce on an S10 now that there are better deals to be had? Would you choose a refurb if it meant saving even more?

