The Galaxy Note 9 may be getting a big battery upgrade

Josh Miller/CNET

How will the Galaxy Note 9 beat out last year's Note 8? Perhaps by packing a larger battery.

The Note 9 is rumored to have a 4,000mAh battery, according to mobile tipster Ice Universe (via SamMobile). Ice Universe has a track record of leaking unreleased phones, but this should still be treated as a rumor until the Note 9 is officially announced. Besides battery size, the Note 9's battery life may also be affected by things like screen size, software and power efficiency.

A 4,000mAh battery would be able to store more power than the Note 8's 3,300mAh battery -- but that battery was a special case. You may remember that defective batteries in the Note 7 led to a global recall, so Samsung had to be extra careful with the Note 8. But the rumored 4,000mAh battery is also bigger than the Note 7's 3,500mAh battery.

Enlarge Image FCC

Samsung may even release an all-new fast wireless charger for the Note 9's big ol' battery. Samsung recently registered a wireless charger (model number EP-N6100) with the FCC. According to the listing, this wireless charger can deliver 12 volts at 2.1 amperes. That's about the equivalent of a 25W wired fast charger, and much more wattage than Samsung's current 9W "fast" wireless charger.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.