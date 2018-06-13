CNET también está disponible en español.

The Galaxy Note 9 may be getting a big battery upgrade

The Note 9 is rumored to get a 4,000mAh battery, and a faster wireless charger to go with it.

galaxy-note-8-7639-002

Last year's Galaxy Note 8.

 Josh Miller/CNET

How will the Galaxy Note 9 beat out last year's Note 8? Perhaps by packing a larger battery.

The Note 9 is rumored to have a 4,000mAh battery, according to mobile tipster Ice Universe (via SamMobile). Ice Universe has a track record of leaking unreleased phones, but this should still be treated as a rumor until the Note 9 is officially announced. Besides battery size, the Note 9's battery life may also be affected by things like screen size, software and power efficiency.

A 4,000mAh battery would be able to store more power than the Note 8's 3,300mAh battery -- but that battery was a special case. You may remember that defective batteries in the Note 7 led to a global recall, so Samsung had to be extra careful with the Note 8. But the rumored 4,000mAh battery is also bigger than the Note 7's 3,500mAh battery.

samsung-fast-wireless-charger-fccEnlarge Image

The label for Samsung's fast new wireless charger.

 FCC

Samsung may even release an all-new fast wireless charger for the Note 9's big ol' battery. Samsung recently registered a wireless charger (model number EP-N6100) with the FCC. According to the listing, this wireless charger can deliver 12 volts at 2.1 amperes. That's about the equivalent of a 25W wired fast charger, and much more wattage than Samsung's current 9W "fast" wireless charger.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

