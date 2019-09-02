The Galaxy A90 is Samsung's next 5G phone, says leak

Evan Blass/Twitter

At the top end of traditional smartphones are Samsung's Galaxy S and Note ranges. These are expensive. As of this year, another tier has been added with 5G versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. So it comes as a bit of a surprise to see that Samsung's next 5G phone, according to leaks, will be the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. Samsung's Galaxy A series is comprised of its budget and midrange offerings, though the Galaxy A90 5G looks to be neither of those.

The phone was leaked by Evan Blass, a source of consistently accurate phone leaks. Blass posted pictures of promotional material to his private Twitter account Sunday. He didn't share any specifications -- but fret not, those were shared in a different leak.

According to what appears to be the phone's box, shared on Korean forums, the phone will feature a tri-camera setup (48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 8 megapixels) on the rear, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an octa-core processor.

Finally, according to more leaks (these go back to July), that octa-core processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, currently the fastest CPU in any Android phone.

So, between 5G, a blazing processor and a tri-camera setup, don't expect this to be cheap, even if it's not in the premium Galaxy S range. If you're after a more affordable Samsung phone, check out the Samsung Galaxy A50.

