The Galaxy A80 has three reversible cameras and no notch

Samsung has unveiled a phone in its midrange Galaxy A series that features a new reversible camera system, the Galaxy A80. The phone's sole camera array automatically flips around when toggled into selfie mode and consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a time-of-flight sensor. The latter of which can be used for facial recognition and depth mapping for better portrait photos.

Because there's no need for a separate, dedicated front-facing camera, the Galaxy A80's 6.7-inch Super AMOLED New Infinity Display has no notch or hole punch.

Otherwise, the specs are pretty straightforward. The phone has a 3,700 mAh battery, which supports fast charging at 25 watts, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the other forthcoming A-series phones, the A80 also has an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

Samsung previously announced the Galaxy A50 and A30, the Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy A90, all of which feature a non-sliding version of the company's notchless Infinity-U displays.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specs

6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED New Infinity Display (1,080x2,400-pixel resolution)

48-megapixel f/2.0 camera

Ultrawide 8-megapixel f/2.2 camera

Time-of-flight sensor



Octa core processor

8GB of RAM

128GB of storage

3,700 mAh battery with 25 watt super fast charging

Android 9.0

On-screen fingerprint scanner

Colors: Phantom Black, Angel Gold and Ghost White

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on pricing and availability.