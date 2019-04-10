The Galaxy A80 has a totally notchless display and three reversible cams

Samsung has unveiled a new phone in its midrange Galaxy A series that features a new reversible camera system. The Galaxy A80, revealed on Wednesday, has a single camera array -- consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a time-of-flight sensor -- that automatically flips around when toggled into selfie mode.
Because there's no need for a separate, dedicated front-facing camera, the Galaxy A80's 6.7-inch Super AMOLED New Infinity Display has no notch or hole punch.
Otherwise, the specs are pretty straightforward. The phone has a 3,700-mAh battery, which supports fast charging at 25 watts, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the other forthcoming A-series phones, the A80 also has an on-screen fingerprint scanner.
Samsung previously announced the Galaxy A50 and A30, the Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy A90, all of which feature a nonsliding version of the company's notchless Infinity-U displays.
Samsung Galaxy A80 specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED New Infinity Display (2,400x1,080-pixel resolution)
- 48-megapixel f2.0 camera
- Ultrawide 8-megapixel f2.2 camera
- Time-of-flight sensor
- Octacore processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- 3,700-mAh battery with 25-watt super fast charging
- Android 9.0
- On-screen fingerprint scanner
- Colors: Phantom Black, Angel Gold and Ghost White
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on pricing and availability.
