The full run of Friends is up on HBO Max now

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Friends is very strange show to binge. I think the small character shifts did not seem so strange back when it was released weekly. However, if you watch a lot of the show you'll find Joey becoming increasingly dumb, Ross becoming super-angry and Chandler being there. Well, it's all on HBO Max now (not HBO Now).
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Space Force is up now on Netflix. It's from the brains behind shows like The Office and King of the Hill. Plus, the show also has a lot of big names like Steve Carell and Ben Schwartz. I hear it's a good show -- check out a review of Space Force here.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Everyone go to the Max now!
