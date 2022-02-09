The full list of Oscars 2022 nominees

The Oscars are back for another year, celebrating the best movies released in 2021. In the best picture race, The Power of The Dog, King Richard and West Side Story look to be frontrunners, with an outside shot for crowd favorite Don't Look Up.
Drive My Car, Nightmare Alley, Belfast and Licorice Pizza are also among the films gaining multiple nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi are up for best director.
Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and Ariana DeBose are among those in the running for acting awards.
Dune, Cruella, Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die are among the films nominated for technical prowess in categories like costumes and visual effects. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer and Jonny Greenwood are among the contenders in the music categories. Although Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for Encanto it's not for the song you might expect -- the filmmakers submitted Dos Oruguitas for consideration before We Don't Talk About Bruno became a sensation.
The 2022 Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 27, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The 94th Academy Awards ceremony might look a little different from last year's opinion-splitting intimate show: This year, there will be a host (we don't know who yet), and new producers have taken over. As always in recent years, streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video will be in the running, especially as the pandemic disrupted many planned theatrical releases.
The nominations were announced Tuesday by Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross and an assortment of health care workers, schoolkids and other regular folk. Check out the list of nominations below.
The full list of nominations
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Directing
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- CODA (Sian Heder)
- Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)
- Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Don't Look Up (Adam McKay and David Sirota)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- King Richard (Zach Baylin)
- The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)
Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Costume Design
- Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
- Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
- Dune (Jacqueline West)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
- West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Music (Original Score)
- Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
- Dune (Hans Zimmer)
- Encanto (Germaine Franco)
- Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Cinematography
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Film Editing
- Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- King Richard (Pamela Martin)
- The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
- Tick, Tick... Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
Music (Original Song)
- Be Alive -- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Darius Scott (King Richard)
- Dos Oruguitas -- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- Down to Joy -- Van Morrison (Belfast)
- No Time to Die -- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)
- Somehow You Do -- Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Production Design
- Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)
- The Power of the Dog (Grant Major and Amber Richards)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh)
- West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)
Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- No Time to Die
- Spider-Man: No Way Home