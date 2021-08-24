The full list of 42 movies Netflix is releasing in fall 2021

Starved for new movies? Mediocre or otherwise? Netflix has you covered.
It has you covered every single week this year, all the way through fall. The streamer released a list of upcoming movies in its 2021 slate earlier this year, with the promise it would release one new movie a week. That list was incomplete: Now the streamer has released the rest of its slate.
Look out for action comedy Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock; biographical film Worth, starring Michael Keaton; action thriller Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead; and dramedy The Starling, starring Melissa McCarthy.
Here's Netflix's release slate for the rest of the year.
All 42 movies Netflix is releasing in fall 2021
September
- Afterlife Of the Party (Sept. 2)
- Worth (Sept. 3)
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Sept. 9)
- Kate (Sept. 10)
- Nightbooks (Sept. 15)
- Schumacher (Sept. 15)
- Intrusion (Sept. 22)
- The Starling (Sept. 24)
- My Little Pony: A New Generation (Sept. 24)
- Sounds Like Love (Sept. 29)
- No One Gets Out Alive (Sept. 29)
October
- The Guilty (Oct. 1)
- Diana: The Musical (Oct. 1)
- There's Someone Inside Your House (Oct. 6)
- Found (Oct. 20)
- Night Teeth (Oct. 20)
- Stuck Together (Oct. 20)
- Army Of Thieves (Oct. 29)
- Hypnotic (no release date yet)
- Fever Dream (no release date yet)
November
- The Harder They Fall (Nov. 3)
- Love Hard (Nov. 5)
- A Cop Movie (Nov. 5)
- Passing (Nov. 10)
- Red Notice (Nov. 12)
- tick, tick…BOOM! (Nov. 19)
- Bruised (Nov. 24)
- Robin Robin (Nov. 24)
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Nov. 29)
- 7 Prisoners (no release date yet)
- A Boy Called Christmas (no release date yet)
- A Castle For Christmas (no release date yet)
- The Princess Switch 3 (no release date yet)
December
- The Power Of The Dog (Dec. 1)
- Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Dec. 3)
- The Unforgivable (Dec. 10)
- The Hand of God (Dec. 15)
- Don't Look Up (Dec. 24)
- The Lost Daughter (Dec. 31)
- Back To The Outback (no release date yet)
- Mixtape (no release date yet)
- Single All The Way (no release date yet)