The French 'Green Goblin' wants to fly from France to England with his jet-powered Flyboard

Remember Franky Zapata? He was the man flying on the hoverboard through Paris, armed with a rifle, during the Bastille Day celebrations last month.
Zapata was part of a military parade featuring the 10 European countries that make up the European Intervention Initiative. He had received a €1.3m grant from the French government defence and procurement agency in December 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron cheered him on as he showed off the potential of his turbine engine-powered hoverboard.
The internet, of course, quickly cottoned on to the fact that Zapata was about as close to a real life Green Goblin as we're ever going to get.
But Zapata is far from done. With flying through Paris ticked off the bucket list, he wants to ramp things up a notch, and fly his "'Flyboard" across the English Channel, from France to England, as part of the 110th anniversary of the very first cross-channel flight.
He reckons it'll take him 20 minutes.
Speaking to La Parisien (as translated by The Guardian) Zapata expects to reach speeds of 86.9mph (140km/h) but will need to stop halfway to refuel.
"I used 3% of the machine's capabilities," he said, referring to the Bastille Day demonstrations, "and I'll need 99% for the Channel. It won't be easy at all and I reckon I've a 30% chance of succeeding."
Zapata claims it has been approved by civil aviation authorities. He wants to make this attempt in the coming week.
