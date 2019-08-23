The free Dragon Quest XI demo on Nintendo Switch is pretty darn long

Square Enix

If you're looking for a chunk of free RPG adventuring this weekend, Nintendo's got you sorted. You can download a free demo of Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age from the Switch Eshop, and it's longer than some full gaming experiences at around 10 hours.

You'll definitely know whether or not it's for you after that long and you can carry your progress over to the full game when it comes out Sept. 27.

Dragon Quest 11 came out on PS4 and PC last year, but the Switch version will be enhanced with extra story content, a fancy orchestral soundtrack and other cool stuff. Nintendo build up a little hype by adding the game's Hero to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster of fighters last month.

If you're still not sure, Nintendo posted a 35-minute gameplay showcase video featuring series creator Yuji Horii and producer Hokuto Okamoto.

