Chris Ferenzi for Biden's Briefing

Ever wished you could get a daily news briefing of stories hand-selected by former Vice President Joe Biden? Well, your dreams have been answered.

Biden on Monday launched his newest project, called Biden's Briefing, a podcast running every weekday featuring articles he's picked out. The briefings are available through Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as on iTunes, Spotify and TuneIn.

"These briefings include a range of thoughts and opinions," Biden said in a statement, "some of which I agree with and some I don't, but all of which I think are important to spend some time thinking about."

Biden, a longtime Democrat, will introduce the stories in each briefing and offer some of his own thoughts at times about the pieces chosen. Voice actors will read out the stories themselves. Biden plans to select stories involving major policy issues, ranging from health care to economic opportunity to climate change.

The new podcast is the first project from Ground Control, an interactive audio startup. The stories for the briefings will come from over a dozen partnering publishers, including Bloomberg, BuzzFeed, MSNBC, Politico, Slate and Vice.