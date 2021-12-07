The Force is strong with this deal: Grab 4 Star Wars Ugly Sweater glasses for just $26

JoyJolt

There's nothing that says you can't shop for yourself as well as friends and family at this time of the year. You may have a hard time giving away this set of stemless drinking glasses because you want to keep them for yourself, and there's nothing wrong with that. These four 15-ounce glasses have Star Wars Ugly Sweater prints on them and right now they're , which is nearly 60% off.

The designs commemorate Darth Vader, R2D2, the Imperial Crest and the Jedi Order. They can be used to hold hot or cold beverages, and since they're stemless you don't have to worry about them falling over easily or the stems breaking. All four glasses come in a gift box, making it perfect to give to the Star Wars lover in your life or to keep for yourself.

If this isn't the Star Wars gift you're looking for, have no fear, because fear leads to anger. Be sure to check out our full list of all the best Star Wars gifts for 2021 and be one with the Force this holiday season.