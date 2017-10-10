The force is strong with Samsung's Star Wars themed robovacs

Samsung

Give in to your anger. Turn your house cleaning over to the dark side.

Samsung's limited-edition Powerbots are here to celebrate the upcoming release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Available for preorder now, Samsung's offering two versions of its Star Wars themed robo vacs. One looks like Darth Vader's helmet and plays his iconic breathing sound as it works. The other features the helmet of a Stormtrooper.

Both vacs offer the same cleaning power as the standard Samsung VR7000 Powerbot Robot Vacuum. The Vader edition will have additional smarts such as Wi-Fi connectivity and remote controls. The Darth Vader version costs $800 and the Stormtrooper vac is $700. Both products will be US-only for now, but those prices convert to about £605/AU$1,030 or £530/AU$900.

Samsung didn't specify exactly how limited this release will be. The VR7000 promised a lot of improvements to Samsung's older robot vacs when it was announced late last year including up to 10 watts of suction power. No word yet on whether Vader's impressive midichlorian count will add to that number.