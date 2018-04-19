I know I just posted a drone deal a few days ago, but hear me out. This is too good to pass up.

Today only, and while supplies last, B&H Photo has the Propel Star Wars Quadcopters Fighting Kit for $99.99 shipped. That's two drones, mind you. The last time I wrote about these, they were $75 apiece -- and not long before that, $150! (Original price, if you're keeping score: $180.)

You can choose two X-Wings, two TIE Fighters, two Speeder Bikes or nearly any mix of the three options. You can also get one for $59.99. Or even all three for $139.99. My two cents? Get an X-Wing and a TIE Fighter, duh. Because you're going to be staging aerial dogfights!

Propel

Indeed, these flyers are all about indulging your inner Jedi -- or Wookie, or Luke Skywalker, or even Biggs if that's how you roll. They're ridiculously fun, starting with the experience of just opening the box.

Yep, the box. When was the last time product packaging made you break out in a big, goofy grin? Trust me: When you open this, that's exactly what's going to happen.

I won't say more, other than to warn you that if you watch CNET's First Look video, it spoils the box surprise at about the 1-minute mark.

Now Playing: Watch this: Star Wars Battle Quad drones are too awesome to fly casual

I will say that I own an X-Wing myself, and recently had a chance to dogfight with a TIE Fighter-owning friend. Outdoors, on a bright day, the drones don't always register weapon hits -- my advice is to fly at dusk or find a big indoor area. Even so, it was a blast. Battery life isn't great, but Propel provides two batteries, so at least you can keep the action going for a second round.

These are really cool, really premium quadcopters, and kind of a must-have for any Star Wars fan. Mrs. Cheapskate will kill me where I stand if I bring one more drone into the house -- and she'll be justified -- so don't tell her I'm adding another pair to my collection, OK?

If you happened to buy one of these last time around, hit the comments and let your fellow cheeps know what you like -- or what you don't!

Bonus deal: To my thinking, the only kind of carry-on bag that makes sense is a backpack. Give me a padded pocket for my laptop, a few extra pockets for all the other stuff and a side pocket for my water bottle and I'm happy.

I'm especially happy when I can get all that for cheap, like today: The Uoobag Laptop Backpack (Black-Style-02) is just $16.89 with promo code MVCNHC2K. (Just tested, just verified. If you have problems getting this or any other code to work, hit me up and I'll try to help!)

Uoobag

This is your basic black pack as I described above. It's large enough to accommodate a 15.6-inch laptop, and I like that it has an adjustable chest strap so you can really snug it up against your body.

Particularly impressive is the 4.7-star review average from over 700 buyers. You could pay $25-35 for a similar backpack, but why?

