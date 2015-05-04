'The Force Awakens' releases more cast photos and info (Tomorrow Daily 172)

We don't know about you, but we're pretty sure we want to start every Monday with a fresh batch of production stills from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Not only did we see the heroes that have already been introduced, we also got some confirmations that Kylo Ren is in fact played by Adam Driver, and the chrome stormtrooper in the teaser trailer is "Game of Thrones" actress Gwendolyne Christie.
We're also giving you a rundown of the Tesla Powercell event from late last week, where Elon Musk revealed battery packs for home and business that could shift the energy paradigm we're familiar with. Another tech titan is in the news this week, too: Amazon's Jeff Bezos has a commercial space company, and it just launched a rocket.
172: New cast photos from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' arrive, we geek out
Here are some links and notes for all the things on the show today:
- We are pretty stoked after seeing these "Force Awakens" stills in Vanity Fair
- Elon Musk introduces Powerwall, wants to revolutionize home electricity
- Jeff Bezos' space travel company Blue Origin launches a rocket
- Back It or Hack It: FEELREAL VR mask and helmet
- User Feedback: Your #TDTat feedback, and our Phonetographer of the Day
Of course, you can find us everywhere on social media. Like, follow and heart us as you desire!
Tomorrow Daily on: Facebook | Twitter | Tumblr | Instagram | Google+
Ashley on Twitter | Khail on Twitter
Subscribe to Tomorrow Daily:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (MP3)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.