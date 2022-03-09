'The Flash' and 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' Release Dates Moved to 2023

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. has delayed multiple upcoming movies, with DC's The Flash now slated to be released on June 23, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on March 17, 2023. The delays follow The Rock announcing that Black Adam is being moved from July to October 2022.

The Flash was originally set to be released on Nov. 4, followed by the Aquaman sequel on Dec. 16, 2022.

A sizzle reel in February showed off new footage from The Flash and Aquaman 2, providing a first glimpse of some of the newest characters hitting the big screen.

The new footage from The Flash sees the character asked why he's fighting to save this timeline and universe if he could be anywhere, at any time. The Flash is set to star two Flashes, with Ezra Miller appearing to play alternate reality versions of the character after his debut in the Justice League movies.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see Jason Momoa return as the title character and star alongside Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Also delayed by Warner Bros. on Wednesday are DC League of Super-Pets, which moves from May 20 to July 29, 2022; Wonka, which moves from March 17, 2023, to Dec. 15, 2023; and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which moves up from June 2, 2023, to Dec. 16, 2022.