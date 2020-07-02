The five best laptop deals at Dell's summer Cyber Savings sale

Deal Savings Price









If you are in the market for a back-to-school or work-from-home laptop, Dell has a number of models on sale. The company is currently offering deep discounts on a wide variety of products, from monitors and desktops to Chromebooks and gaming laptops. You can see all of here, and keep reading to check out five of the best deals I found among the dozens of Dell deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15-inch laptop might be a bit too big for lugging to class everyday, but it's a solid choice for those who find themselves working from home (or who may be learning remotely this fall). It features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 15.6-inch, non-touch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. With such a large display, the small, three-cell battery will likely not impress you with its running time, which provides even more reason to keep this laptop at home and near a wall outlet. But for remote workers or learners, this laptop provides a powerful, modern CPU and a roomy SSD along with plenty of screen real estate.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15-inch convertible boasts a 4K touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode and a sleek and sturdy magnesium-alloy chassis. Inside, it offers a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15-inch gaming laptop packs a punch with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and a 512GB SSD. The RTX 2060 is the budget GPU in Nvidia's current RTX lineup and offers excellent value along with ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The laptop's 15.6-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and the speedy 144Hz refresh rate gamers need. It's currently our favorite budget gaming laptop. Read our Dell G5 15 review..

Dan Ackerman/CNET It's our top-rated Windows ultraportable laptop for its compact aluminum chassis, long battery life and stellar performance. This sale model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris graphics and a 512GB SSD. In the latest update, Dell added a smidge more screen real estate by swapping out the old 13.3-inch screen for a 13.4-inch display with a 4K resolution. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.