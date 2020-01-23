Sarah Tew/CNET

Don't want a full-on smartwatch, do want a way to track your exercise, heart rate and sleep? Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker for $69.95. It normally sells for $30 more -- this ties the all-time low price, which was last seen on Black Friday.

This is Fitbit's budget wearable, which is not to say it's a bad choice. It provides 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and promises up to five days of battery life. It automatically tracks activities like walks, bike rides and swims (yep, it's waterproof), handy for those who forget to start or stop tracking (cough, me, cough).

CNET hasn't done a standalone review of the Inspire HR, but there's a great, detailed comparison of that model with the Charge 3 and Versa Lite. Here's a key section:

The Inspire HR feels streamlined. Similar to the company's Charge 3 tracker, its black and white display responds quickly and delivers basic stats fast. Swiping is less annoying than it used to be, but you will need to swipe, which seriously active people might not love on sweaty wrists. A side button acts as a shortcut to settings but doesn't help navigate except to exit out of menus. But it's fast and pretty effective.

Meanwhile, if you're wondering how the Inspire HR compares with something even cheaper, like the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, look no further than Lexy Savvides' head-to-head video, below.

This percussive handheld massage gun is just $68.89 with promo code

Paiinp

This is a rerun of a bonus deal from earlier this month. Same product, lower price!

You've probably heard of Theragun and maybe Hyperice, two of the leaders in the relatively new percussive-massager category. If you've ever priced their products, you know that they start at a jaw-dropping $400.

Thankfully, there are countless, less expensive alternatives that work nearly as well -- if not exactly as well. Here's one example: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Paiinp Massage Gun is just $68.89 with promo code 568Q92AQ. It's sold by a company called Hocety; if you see a different seller listed, it likely means the deal is expired or sold out, and the code won't work.

If you scroll down a bit on that product page, however, you'll see several nearly identical products selling in the $90 to $100 range -- still a huge improvement over $400.

The Paiinp model closely resembles the Hyperice Hypervolt in that it's vaguely gun-shaped, comes with a variety of interchangeable massage heads and runs on a rechargeable battery.

About the 50-plus user ratings, which average 4.4 stars: Both Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate some questionable reviews, so take that average with a grain of salt. I'll simply add that I bought a very similar off-brand massage gun last year and it works great. Your mileage may vary, of course, but at least you won't spend $400 to find out.

