The first Apple AirTag accessories are here, and the prices range from $13 to $449 (really)

Apple's latest accessory, a tracking device called the AirTag, a Tile competitor that allows you to track down objects like wallets, bags and keys using Apple's Find My app. A (£29, AU$45), while you can get a four pack for $99 (£99, AU$149). Alas, it doesn't come with any sort of holder -- you just get a naked disc -- so that means, depending on your use case, you'll need an accessory for what is also, essentially, an accessory. (Apple products tend to spur their own cottage industries for add-ons, even if they are accessories to begin with -- AirPods are a good example.)

In some cases you'll be able able to embed an AirTag into an object sans holder -- just pop it in a purse or backpack, for instance -- but with keys and other items may require a strap to house the AirTag. You may also may want to stick your AirTag onto an object (double-sided tape is an option); we expect to see plenty of AirTag mounts appear.

Are AirTags for you? Check out the hands-on first take on the AirTags from CNET's own Patrick Holland if you want a deeper dive. But if you already plan on preordering, read on for an overview of the first available accessories. Expect these to be available between the April 23 preorder date and when AirTags hit stores on April 30. Note that we haven't tried these yet, but have tested other accessories from these companies, so we feel comfortable recommending them. (We will be testing all of them in the near future.)

Key chains and straps

Belkin Belkin's Secure Holder for AirTags comes in key-ring or strap versions in four color options. There's nothing terribly fancy about them, but at $13, they both cost less than Apple-branded options shown below.

Amazon Spigen is also selling a more standard key-chain AirTag holder, the Valentinus, for around $18. It's made of faux leather.

Nomad I like the design of Nomad's leather AirTag key chain better than Apple's, which leaves the AirTag partially exposed. This AirTag key chain hides it and looks more like a standard key chain. It's designed to "weather" over time, getting slightly darker (particularly the brown version). It's available in brown or black. It lists for $40 but Nomad is selling it for $30 if you preorder it. Nomad also makes a Leather Loop that's also a key chain and lists for $25 (it's on sale for $20 at launch). I prefer the more expensive model pictured here.

Spigen Spigen, known for its value iPhone cases, has its AirTag Case Rugged Armor ($25). It's not quite as cheap as we hoped it would be, but maybe it will come down in price in time. It does have a rugged design with a nice carabiner and carbon-fiber elements.

Nomad/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET Want to keep track of your glasses? (Yes, I often misplace mine.) Nomad's Glasses Strap for the AirTag is the way to do it. Ingenious. The glasses strap lists for $40, but Nomad has it on sale for $30 at launch.

Patrick Holland/CNET The Apple-branded leather key ring costs $35 and comes in three colors: black, saddle brown and red.

Apple Apple's Loop, made for attaching your AirTag to a bag, costs as much as an AirTag. But it's Apple's official loop option and this polyurethane option is cheaper than the leather $39 Leather Loop. (That doesn't make it a good deal, but I'm just pointing it out.) It's available in four different colors.

Apple The AirTag Hermès Key Ring costs $349 and does include "an exclusive AirTag Hermès etched with the iconic Clou de Selle signature." (Pricing it at $349 instead of $350 doesn't make it seem any cheaper.) I have a feeling I'll soon be seeing someone selling a knock-off of this key chain on a New York City street corner for $10, but the real McCoy is made of heritage Barénia leather or smooth Swift leather with contrasted saddle stitching. You can also get an AirTag Hermès Bag Charm (it's a fancy loop) for $50 less ($299) or the Hermès AirTag Luggage Tag for $100 more ($449). Currently, Apple isn't offering a bundle price for all three, which would be cool.

Other AirTag options

Moment Moment, which makes and sells photo and video accessories for Apple products, including lens attachments, will have an enclosure accessory that allows you to mount your AirTag. "Made from a rugged aramid fiber shell and backed with a super strong adhesive, you can stick an AirTag to any flat surface," Moment says. It won't be available till July but you can preorder it. Moment also has to other mounts: The Curved Surface Mount for AirTags ($15) that's made out of flexible silicone (rubber) and can adhere to surfaces that aren't totally flat; and the Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags ($15) that's designed to stick to fabrics, such as the inside of a bag, and other flat surfaces. Both of those mounts also ship in July.

Amazon If you don't want to spend $15-$20 for a mount, these Gorilla Mounting Tape Squares are a cheaper option at $5 and can be cut to size for the AirTags. The AirTag has an IPX67 water-resistance rating, which means it can be fully submersed in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes and is dust-proof. So it can withstand some punishment without a cover. After all, it doesn't have a screen.

Amazon The AirTag uses a CR2032 coin battery, which should last about a year. You can find a 10-pack of those batteries on Amazon for less than $10. That's the way to go, especially if you have multiple AirTags, and other devices that use CR2032 coin batteries.