Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is two action-packed episodes in on Disney Plus. The buddy-adventure series has taken over WandaVision's Friday night spot, pairing Marvel heroes Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on a globe-trotting mission.

Unlike WandaVision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't premiere with two episodes on the same day. It'll release an episode a week, with the sixth and final arriving in the third week of April. While this is fewer episodes than the Wanda and Vision sitcom, the expected episode runtime gives you a little extra, varying from 40 to 50 minutes.

Here's the full The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule, with the release times:

Episode 1 Available now.

Available now. Episode 2 : Available now.

Available now. Episode 3: Available April 2 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 2 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 4: Available April 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 5: Available April 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 6: Available April 23 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks the second series in the ever-evolving Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show centers on Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, taking over the Captain America shield, and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, grappling with 21st century life without his star-spangled pal Steve Rogers. On top of that, the pair team up on a globe-trotting mission to take down an anarchist group called the Flag-Smashers.

Daniel Brühl will return as Baron Zemo, wearing his traditional purple mask from the comics. Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter, aka Peggy's niece and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Wyatt Russell plays John F. Walker/US Agent, the US government's militaristic successor to Captain America. Plus, Don Cheadle appears as War Machine.

Will there be a second season? Loki, the upcoming series starring, yep, Loki, already has a second season in development. No word on whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going the same way yet.

To keep up the hype, catch the latest teaser (they're coming in thick and fast over on Marvel's YouTube channel) below: