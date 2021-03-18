The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release dates: When does episode 1 hit Disney Plus?

Start the countdown for the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a sweet trailer before it arrives Friday, March 19 on Disney Plus. The show will slot right into WandaVision's Friday night spot, pairing Marvel heroes Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a buddy comedy adventure.

Unlike WandaVision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn't expected to premiere with two episodes on the same day. It'll release an episode a week, with the sixth and final arriving in the third week of April. While this is fewer episodes than the Wanda and Vision sitcom, the expected episode runtime gives you a little extra, varying from 40 to 50 minutes.

Marvel

Here's the full Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule, with the expected episode release times:

Episode 1 Available March 19 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT

Available March 19 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT Episode 2: Available March 26 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT

Available March 26 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/7 a.m. GMT Episode 3: Available April 2 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 2 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 4: Available April 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 5: Available April 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available April 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 6: Available April 23 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks the second series in the ever-evolving Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show centers on Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, taking over the Captain America shield, and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, grappling with 21st century life without his star-spangled pal Steve Rogers. On top of that, the pair team up on a globe-trotting mission to take down an anarchist group called the Flag-Smashers.

Daniel Brühl will return as Baron Zemo, wearing his traditional purple mask from the comics. Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter, aka Peggy's niece and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Wyatt Russell is also set to appear as John F. Walker/US Agent, the US government's militaristic successor to Captain America. Plus, Don Cheadle is set to make an appearance as War Machine.

Will there be a second season? Loki, the upcoming series starring, yep, Loki, already has a second season in development. No word on whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going the same way yet.

To keep up the hype, catch the latest teaser (they're coming in thick and fast over on Marvel's YouTube channel) below: