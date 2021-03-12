The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Release date, how to watch, cast, plot and more

If Avengers: Endgame left you wondering about the fate of certain characters -- say, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes -- you won't have to scratch your head for much longer. While Endgame served as a conclusion for many of the Marvel heroes we've been following for the past decade, it was only the beginning for Wilson and Barnes, who are getting their own show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on Disney's streaming platform Disney Plus.

Here's everything you need to know.

Release date and how to watch

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on March 19 on Disney Plus, which costs $7 a month. It'll be released an episode a week, with the sixth and final episode arriving in the third week of April. Here's the full episode release schedule.

What's the plot?

We last saw Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes at the finale of Endgame, when their friend Steve Rogers gave Sam a new role. As CNET's Mike Sorrentino points out, the logo for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show incorporates Captain America's shield, which is a clue to where the story is headed. We also know that Bucky will have to adjust to life in the modern world without Rogers, and he and Sam will be facing down an anarchist group called the Flag-Smashers. Not only that, but an old foe will resurface as Daniel Brühl reprises his role as Baron Zemo. And if the trailer is any indication, Sam and Bucky might have some teamwork issues to resolve. In one clip from March, they argue about how they usually seem to be fighting either wizards, androids or aliens.

Watch a brand new official clip from Marvel Studios’ "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." Start streaming in one week on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/ziKWxdEIc0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 12, 2021

Cast and crew

Steve Roger's story arc in Endgame probably rules out a cameo from Chris Evans, but the original Captain America is a big influence in the lives of both Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, so who knows?

Anthony Mackie as Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Daniel Brühl as Zemo

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent

Here are the newly released character posters for the show:

Disney Plus

Disney Plus

Disney Plus