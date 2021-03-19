PS5 VR controller Nvidia GeForce Now price hike Xbox Game Pass for PC adds EA Play Snyder Cut Justice League review IRS pushes Tax Day PS5 restock
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier celebration splashes Cap's shield across globe

Captain America's iconic Marvel accessory gets projected on the London Eye, the Singapore Flyer, Mexico City's Torre Latino and other landmarks.

Captain America shield on London Eye

The London Eye is lit up like Captain America's shield.

 Disney UK

Disney got Marvel Cinematic Universe fans across the world hyped for the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hitting Disney Plus on Friday by lighting up landmarks in a tribute to Captain America. The London Eye has been lit up in red, white and blue surrounding Cap's shield, using projection mapping. 

Similar displays were seen on the Singapore Flyer, Asia's largest observation wheel; the Melbourne Star in Australia; the Luneur 1953 Flywheel in Rome; La Grande Roue de Marseille in France; the Torre Latino in Mexico City; and the Planetario in Buenos Aires.

Captain America shield on Mexico City's Torre Latino

People in Mexico City saw the shield projected on the Torre Latino.

 Disney

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which runs for six episodes, sends Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) on a globetrotting adventure in the months following Avengers: Endgame