The Falcon and the Winter Soldier celebration splashes Cap's shield across globe

Disney got Marvel Cinematic Universe fans across the world hyped for the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hitting Disney Plus on Friday by lighting up landmarks in a tribute to Captain America. The London Eye has been lit up in red, white and blue surrounding Cap's shield, using projection mapping.
Similar displays were seen on the Singapore Flyer, Asia's largest observation wheel; the Melbourne Star in Australia; the Luneur 1953 Flywheel in Rome; La Grande Roue de Marseille in France; the Torre Latino in Mexico City; and the Planetario in Buenos Aires.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which runs for six episodes, sends Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) on a globetrotting adventure in the months following Avengers: Endgame.