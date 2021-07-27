The Exorcist returning with new horror trilogy starring Ellen Burstyn

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Universal Pictures and NBCUniversal have closed a megadeal to buy a new trilogy of Exorcist movies for more than $400 million, according to The New York Times. The deal is expected to officially be announced later this week, the publication reports.

The new films, according to the Times, will be directed by David Gordon Green, who is also directing the three recent Universal installments of the Halloween horror franchise, the first of which premiered in 2018. Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum and David Robinson are among the producers, and Blumhouse film executive Couper Samuelson is among the executive producers, according to the report. Robinson's company, Morgan Creek Entertainment, has held the rights to the Exorcist movies.

The Exorcist, released in 1973, centers around a 12-year-old girl named Regan (Linda Blair) possessed by a mysterious entity that causes her to contort her body and speak in a creepy demonic voice. Her mother (Ellen Burstyn) enlists the help of priests to save her. The new trilogy's first film is expected to land in theaters in late 2023, and the second and third films could first appear on the Peacock streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, The New York Times reports.

Burstyn, who did not appear in either of the two sequels or the prequel to the original Exorcist, will appear in the new take on the franchise, the Times says. She'll be accompanied by Leslie Odom Jr., known for his role in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. Odom plays the father of a possessed child who tracks Burstyn's character down for help. The new films will not be remakes.

NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.