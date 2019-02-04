The EU's approach to tackling hate speech might actually be working

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Social media companies are removing hate speech from the internet more quickly and efficiently than ever -- in Europe at least.

The EU released a report on Monday showing that 89 percent of content flagged to social networks gets pulled down within 24 hours, and that they remove 72 percent of content reported as illegal hate speech in total.

Social networks have come a long way in the past three years, the report shows. When the EU began cracking down on hate speech in 2016, these rates stood at 40 percent and 28 percent respectively.

"In May 2016, I initiated the code of conduct on online hate speech, because we urgently needed to do something about this phenomenon," said Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, in a statement.

"Today, after two and a half years, we can say that we found the right approach and established a standard throughout Europe on how to tackle this serious issue, while fully protecting freedom of speech."

Rather than legislate on the issue of hate speech, forcing tech companies to comply with laws and punishing them if they failed, the EU decided it would introduce an opt-in code of conduct to tackle the problem of hate speech.

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube were all inaugural signatories of the code, with Instagram also signing up in January 2018, bringing the total number of participating companies to nine. The companies agreed to increase the amount of content they removed, as well as to attempt to assess the majority of reports of hate speech within 24 hours of being notified. They're also required to give feedback to people who flag content.

The EU conducts annual reports on the progress of the companies and is particularly pleased with the results this year, although it says the social networks need to work harder at providing feedback to people who file complaints.

How do the social networks measure up?

The EU's report casts Facebook in a particularly favorable light, showing that the company assesses 93 percent of notifications it receives regarding hate speech within 24 hours of receiving them -- the highest rate of all the social networks signed up to the code.

YouTube, the report shows, removed more content than Facebook in 2018, and managed to assess 81 percent of content within 24 hours. But it fell down when it came to giving feedback to users, liaising with only 25 percent of people on average who reported content to the video service. The company did not immediately respond to request for comment on the subject.

Like Facebook, Twitter is also good at dealing with notifications, tackling 88 percent of reports within 24 hours, but when it comes to removing content, it's a different story. The social network has by far the lowest rate of removing content, taking down just 43 percent of reported posts, compared with 82 percent on Facebook and 85 percent on YouTube.

It's not just within the EU that Twitter has been criticized for not taking a harsh enough line on hate speech. Last year Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the company has a problem with harassment and abuse and vowed to clean up its act, introducing a range of new measures in June. Dorsey finally booted Infowars founder Alex Jones from the social network after previously defending his presence. He also admitted Twitter had been slow to delete a tweet threatening Meghan McCain.

But the changes weren't brought in soon enough to have a knock-on effect by December, when the EU drew up its latest report. In fact, Twitter removed less content in 2018 than it did in 2017 -- and it's not quite clear why.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.