Marvel has confirmed an Eternals film will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Saturday.
The film will star Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and Richard Madden. The cast took the stage soon after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the film.
The Marvel movie is set to come to theaters Nov. 6, 2020.
Developing...
All the songs from Big Little Lies season 2 so far: Sufjan Stevens, Portishead, Donna Summers and Patti Smith are among the artists underscoring the Monterey Five.
Our biggest Stranger Things season 3 WTF questions: Hawkins is full of loose ends, but there are even more mysteries lurking far further from the city limits.
Discuss: The Eternals Phase 4 MCU movie confirmed at Comic-Con 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.