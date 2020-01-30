The Epson Workforce Pro WF-3720 all-in-one printer is now just $70

Epson

I was just reminiscing with Cheapskate Rick -- this might date both of us, but we remember the days when buying a printer was a sizable investment. I bought more than a few printers that cost north of $600, for example. Of course, these days, printers rarely cost much more than the value of the replacement ink. Case in point: The full-featured Epson Workforce Pro WF-3720 wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer lists for just $150. And right now, you can get the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3720 for just $70 at Amazon. That's a savings of 53%.

The Workforce Pro WF-3720 has all the specs you need in an all-in-one. It prints black and white at 20 pages per minute, and color at 10 pages per minute. It has a single 250-sheet paper cartridge and a 35-page Auto Document Feeder. And it prints both sides with full-duplex printing, while everything is controlled from a 2.7-inch color touchscreen.

Before you decide to buy one, be aware that Amazon reviewers haven't been kind to the WF-3720. It has 2.7 stars with 960 ratings, with many of the one- and two-star reviews citing disappointment with the ink system -- some users didn't get the promised number of pages from the ink carts, and Epson doesn't allow third-party ink replacements. But I tend to take low printer reviews in stride, since even the best printers tend to be Office Space-like magnets for people's wrath.

One last note: The Amazon deal includes autoreplenishment via Amazon Dash. After you activate the feature, Dash keeps track of your ink and orders more so you don't run out.

If you don't want Amazon Dash, or if the Amazon deal expires, you can also find the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3720 for the same price -- $70 -- at Dell.

