Epic Games Store will offer GTA 5 for free

One of the most popular video games of all time, Grand Theft Auto 5, is going to be offered for free in Epic Games' online store. As of now, though, users may experience some trouble accessing the deal. The store appears to be experiencing technical issues, as users have reported 500 errors and slow load times.

Epic tweeted that it's currently working to resolve the problems.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store.



We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

The Epic Games Store has been offering free game giveaways since December 2018, including offers of popular titles like What Remains of Edith Finch, The Witness and Celeste. GTA 5 was originally released in 2013 and quickly became the second-best-selling game of all time (depending on your count), and it's the highest-profile game to be offered. The site's challenges seem to reflect the continuing demand for the title.

Epic Games didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.