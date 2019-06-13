The entire internet wishes Chris Evans, aka Captain America, a happy birthday

Marvel Studios

Most likely, on your last birthday, the internet wasn't gushing all over itself with birthday greetings. For actor Chris Evans, this is not the case.

Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turns 38 on Thursday, and Twitter has plenty to say to the all-American superhero. In fact, #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans is trending on Twitter.

Happy birthday to this very special boy who is turning 8- uh I mean 38 years old today!! Thank you for being such a inspiration and light in mine and other people’s lives. Never change who you are babe. I love you 3000. 💖 @ChrisEvans #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans



[ edit by me ] pic.twitter.com/28pu38BXPy — best of chris evans (@badpostschris) June 13, 2019

Appreciation came in all forms, like this video compilation of Evans laughing.

There was also this birthday salutation from Robert Downey Jr. directed at Evans', um, posterior. (Also a reference to a joke from Avengers: Endgame.)

Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 13, 2019

Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk himself) sent along his birthday wishes as well saying, "Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!"

Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans 🥳🎂 Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today! pic.twitter.com/WJT2kbudN5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2019

In thanks for all the birthday tweets, Evans tweeted an old headshot of himself in a velour tracksuit.

Such generosity.