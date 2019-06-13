The entire internet wishes Chris Evans, aka Captain America, a happy birthday

Most likely, on your last birthday, the internet wasn't gushing all over itself with birthday greetings. For actor Chris Evans, this is not the case.
Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turns 38 on Thursday, and Twitter has plenty to say to the all-American superhero. In fact, #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans is trending on Twitter.
Appreciation came in all forms, like this video compilation of Evans laughing.
There was also this birthday salutation from Robert Downey Jr. directed at Evans', um, posterior. (Also a reference to a joke from Avengers: Endgame.)
Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk himself) sent along his birthday wishes as well saying, "Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!"
In thanks for all the birthday tweets, Evans tweeted an old headshot of himself in a velour tracksuit.
Such generosity.
